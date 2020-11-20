Jamie Oliver’s Make-Ahead Gravy Recipe Has the Most Unusual Secret Ingredient We’ve Ever Seen

“Make-ahead gravy” may not have been in your vocabulary pre-2020, but thanks to this pandemic and, for many of us, the inability to travel this holiday season, we have much more time on our hands than usual. So, why not spend those extra few hours the day before Thanksgiving or Christmas to prepare the most flavorful gravy of your life à la Jamie Oliver?

“This is an absolute winner and must every Christmas,” Oliver starts the how-to video for his “not too tricky” Get-Ahead Gravy.

Featuring a colorful assortment of “roughly chopped” veggies, including celery, carrots and onions, and sprinkled with an array of herbs and seasonings, like bay leaves, sage, rosemary and star anise, Oliver then scatters chopped bacon (a must, obviously) and — his secret ingredient — chicken wings (10 free-range wings, to be exact).

The process is pretty easy (albeit, lengthy): After you’ve bashed the wings open with a rolling pin “to help release extra flavor a they cook,” combine all the aforementioned ingredients into a roast pan (Target has an great, inexpensive nonstick roaster we highly recommend), and cook for an hour. You’ll then mash all ingredients with a potato masher, cook the mixture the stove, and stir in flour and water until the mixture’s thickened and reduced. And once you’ve reached your preferred consistency, pour the mixture through a sieve and into a large bowl.

The day-of, you’ll want to defrost the gravy if you put it in the freezer. Then, follow the rest of Oliver’s directions on how to properly reheat and serve — including when you’ll want to stir in the cranberry sauce.

“Good gravy has the power to transform, or even save, a meal. This year, open your mind to a slightly radical idea: make your gravy a few days, or even weeks in advance, simply reheating it in your turkey tray on the big day,” Oliver writes.

A little unconventional but sounds delicious to us!

