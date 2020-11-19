Ina Garten’s Savory Twist on Bread Pudding Is the Perfect Side for Your Micro-Thankgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving is officially around the corner. And yes, this holiday season will look different for us all, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy our annual share of turkey on our tables. A few of our favorite chefs have shared their tips on how to ensure a great Thanksgiving dinner (regardless of how many people are present). From Giada De Laurentiis’ five (tailored to your unique Thanksgiving experience) menus to Martha Stewart’s must-have holiday kitchen utensils we’ve gotten prepped to tackle the holidays this season on our own. And now, our food queen Ina Garten has ditched the traditional Turkey stuffing and opted for a creamier side: Herb & Apple Bread Pudding.

“For my Micro Thanksgiving this year (4 people!), I’m making my Herb & Apple Bread Pudding,” Garten wrote on Instagram.

“Instead of stuffing the turkey, which requires you to cook it for more time which can dry out a turkey, this savory bread pudding bakes separately but has all the flavor of traditional stuffing – creamy bread and vegetables on the bottom, with lots of crunchy, cheesy bits on top,” she captioned the post.

While bread pudding is typically a sweet dessert, we are really into Garten’s savory twist. Prepped with apples, pancetta, chicken stock, and cheese — this bread pudding will be nothing short of absolutely flavorful.

While it is without-a-doubt delicious, this easy-to-make recipe will be popped in and out of your oven over the course of two hours, so it’s best not to cook when you have your kiddo’s hungry bellies in your home desperately waiting to get their grub on.

Get the full recipe for Ina Garten’s Herb & Apple Bread Pudding from her website.

