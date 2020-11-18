Truly Hard Seltzer’s Boozy Chocolates Are the Grown-Up Treat We Need This Season

‘Tis the season for loads of boozy treats coming our way. Every year we look forward to indulging in the best “grown-up” concoctions to make the holidays even more festive, and this year has already given us Costco’s Boozy Ornaments and Ina Garten’s bourbon-infused cake. And now: hard seltzer fans rejoice, because Truly Hard Seltzer has partnered with premium chocolatier Compartes to launch a new line of spiked chocolates. Hellooo, beautiful boozy bonbons!

We’ve all had liqueur chocolates, but this is, well, truly next level. If you love hard seltzer and love chocolate, this is the perfect mix of the two.

These one-of-a-kind hard seltzer-infused truffles come in a set of five — each one inspired by Truly’s Berry Mix Pack — and are filled with hard seltzer-spiked chocolate ganache encased in a chocolate exterior.

The 5-pack includes two Truly Wild Berry-infused truffles, and one each of Truly’s Black Cherry, Blueberry & Acai, and Raspberry Lime-infused truffles. Eat them on their own or wash one down with your favorite Truly hard seltzer (we don’t judge). Honestly? This is the best sweet treat we could ask for after the year we’ve had.

You can buy the Truly Hard Seltzer x Compartes Gourmet Chocolate Truffles Gift Box online for $19.95.

And if you prefer boozy caramels, these “grown-up” candies are another perfect holiday gift. Merry Booze-mas!

