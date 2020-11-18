Trader Joe’s Just Made It Easier to DIY a Charcuterie Board

Ah, the charcuterie board! We’ve had this lovely appetizer on the brain for a while now. I mean, can you ever go wrong with a meat-and-cheese tray? We don’t think so. Although we’ve gotten pretty excited over the ready-made convenience of Aldi’s pre-made charcuterie boards and Costco’s Mediterranean Tray, sometimes we want to DIY our own. And yes, that can be a time consuming process, but here’s the deal: Trader Joe’s is giving us the best of both worlds. Our favorite grocer has all of the ingredients needed — including a ready-to-plate antipasto assortment — to successfully craft a DIY charcuterie board ahead of the holidays.

Trader Joe’s fan account @traderjoesobsessed spotted all of the incredible ingredients at the chain’s store in California, writing, “Get ready for your next charcuterie board with these yummy assortments of meat & cheese. This is perfect for the holidays and saves so much time!”

The post continued, “The truffle salami is a must-have favorite at my house and the assortment pack has unexpected cheddar cheese cubes! They also have truffle brie just in! Grab some yummy crackers (swipe left for some ideas), fruit, jams, veggies, and go to town! 👏🏻”

Included in the pictures are Trader Joe’s Antipasto Assortment (packed with Dry Salami, Mixed Olives, Cheddar Cheese, and Salami Nuggets), Charcuterie Pinwheels, Truffle Salami, and Crackers.

Put these ingredients together on a wooden board, and you’re bound to have a board straight out of your Pinterest dreams.

So yes, this season has brought us plenty of ready-to-go options, but if you have the extra time, why not try to make your own board for the holidays? And if you’re feeling a little lost on how to bring all of your goodies together nicely, follow Giada De Laurentiis’ tips.

