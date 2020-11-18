We Just Found The Best Le Creuset Black Friday Deals at Nordstrom Rack

It seems like everyone we know has started cooking at home way more often this year, and more than a few of our loved ones seem to genuinely love it. That presents a great opportunity as the holidays approach: we get to buy fun kitchen gifts for all the new chefs in our lives. There are a lot of helpful tools out there, from Ina Garten’s essentials to the fabled KitchenAid stand mixer, but nothing combines aesthetics and function quite like Le Creuset.

Le Creuset has a full range of products, from enameled cast iron Dutch ovens and skillets to heritage bakeware. And we just discovered that a ton of it is on sale at Nordstrom Rack! Normally that’s one of the first places we look for chic clothes and accessories, but it turns out they have killer deals on home items too, and the Le Creuset sale is no exception.

Whether you’re shopping for a seasoned cook or someone who’s just starting to hone their skills in the kitchen, there’s a Le Creuset item on sale at Nordstrom Rack that will suit their needs. Psst: Nordstrom also has major deals on the cookware brand right now, and you can check out all the Le Creuset Black Friday deals happening here. Just take a look!

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven

This gorgeous round wide Dutch oven in Indigo is an heirloom piece that looks just as good sitting on your stove top burner as it does on the dining room table, full of food and ready to serve. Make roasts, braises, stews, and more with this workhorse.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Rectangular Skinny Grill

Unlike those nonstick grill pans you see everywhere, this enameled cast iron grill can take serious heat, searing meats and veggies right on your stove top. The vibrant cerise color makes a statement, too, and right now it’s more than half off.

Le Creuset Raymond Loewy Cast Iron Skillet

The limited-edition Loewy Skillet is a remake of a classic mid-century Le Creuset piece by designer Raymond Loewy. The enameled cast iron skillet has a sleek long wooden handle that looks just as beautiful hanging on the wall as it does on the stove.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Cookbook Stand

If you know a cookbook collector, consider this clever gift: a cast-iron Le Creuset cookbook stand in their signature flame color.

Le Creuset Limited Time Grey Ombre Signature Saucepan

This cast iron saucepan has an extended handle, so it’s easier to cook with, and comes in a grey ombre finish that matches any kitchen.

