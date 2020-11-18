Oprah’s Favorite Keurig-Alternative Is Part of QVC’s Early Black Friday Sale

If you’re waiting to shop sales until Black Friday next week, we’ve found something that’ll make you reconsider. Black Friday deals are rolling in earlier than ever, and we just spotted a bunch of Oprah’s favorite Keurig-alternative coffee makers up to 33 percent off at QVC for a limited time. Back in 2015, she declared that the Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville was one of her coveted favorite things, so now we obviously need one if they’re on sale.

While that exact model isn’t available, you can get quite a few versions that are nearly identical— and up to date. The best deal at QVC is the Nespresso Vertuo Espresso & Coffee Maker W/ 62 Capsules & Milk Frother, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this model. It’s $89 off, and since it’s a special value for today, it’s not going to last long. There are also a few other coffee makers and even accessories on sale to elevate your at-home coffee station. Not to mention, Nespresso pods are more eco-friendly than other versions since you can recycle them, so what’s not to love?

Check out the best Nespresso deals below so you can give Oprah’s favorite coffee maker brand a try for less, and don’t forget to check out all of QVC’s out-of-this-world Black Friday deals while you’re at it! Psst: Oprah’s favorite Philosophy moisturizer is in one of their Black Friday bundle deals.

Nespresso Vertuo Espresso & Coffee Maker W/ 62 Capsules & Milk Frother — $89 Off

This bundle package is an absolute steal, especially when you consider all the bonus items you’re getting. Not only will you get the sleek espresso and coffee maker (which heats up in just 15 seconds), but you’ll also get a bonus kit of 62 capsules so you’ll have a backstock of pods. You’ll also get a handy frother and a to-go mug.

Nespresso Vertuo Espresso & Coffee Maker W/ 62 Capsules & Milk Frother $159.98 Buy now

Nespresso by De’Longhi Espresso Machine w/ Frother — 31% Off

If you’re an espresso-only drinker, you’ll want to snag this luxe De’Longhi machine, which will make you feel like a barista. It comes in two shades — black and red — that’ll look chic sitting atop your kitchen counter.

Nespresso by De'Longhi Espresso Machine w/ Frother $195.30 Buy now

Nespresso Next Premium Coffee and Espresso Maker — 33% Off

This machine is the most affordable option out of the bunch, and it’s also the most stylish—thanks to the rose gold accents. With this one-touch machine, you can essentially make gourmet java with your eyes closed — which is a major bonus, considering most of us are half asleep when making our coffee in the morning.

Nespresso Next Premium Coffee and Espresso Maker $118.30 Buy now

