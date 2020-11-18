It’s that time of the year where the best nights involve cuddling up with your kiddos and a warm cup of cocoa, watching a movie. I mean, few things make us feel more cozy than sipping a hot beverage, and anything extra that makes hot chocolate even better — well, count us in. Thanks to a viral trend on TikTok, we were introduced to hot cocoa bombs. And now, Costco has gifted us with another sure favorite: marshmallow mug toppers. Yes, now you can make your cup of cocoa even better by simply placing the topper on top and watching it melt into your drink, making all the flavors sing.

These ah-mazing peppermint delights were spotted by our Lifestyle Editor, Kenzie Maestro, at her local Costco. Each bag comes with 12 delicious dark chocolate Belgian marshmallows toppers with peppermint bits on top. (Honestly, it’s like peppermint bark that you can drink!) Just pop a disk on your hot chocolate; the flavors will mix and make your cocoa even tastier than it was before. And although they’re technically meant to be mug toppers, there’s no rule that says you can’t snack on these marshmallows on their own.

The hot cocoa marshmallow mug toppers are priced at a steal of $8.79. But if you don’t have a Costco membership — or prefer your cocoa marshmallow-free — we also found these indulgent dark chocolate Hot Cocoa Toppers from Godiva.

