We Spotted a Surprisingly Down-to-Earth Food in Ina Garten’s Pantry & It’s Available at Costco

Ina Garten is known for a lot of things. She has a beautiful house in the Hamptons and a barn where she films her show. She and her husband Jeffrey are best friends and have been together for about a million years. She really likes Le Creuset, fancy salt, and “good” vanilla. And she has a penchant for instant ramen noodles. Wait, what?

You heard us correctly. Instant. Ramen. Noodles.

Garten recently did a kitchen tour for the New York Times, and while she was busy showing off her French sea salt collection, Le Creuset Dutch ovens, and collection of kitchen tools, we noticed that she had her pantry stocked with something we also consider to be a staple: Nissin Top Ramen, chicken flavor. This is the second time we’ve spotted this item in her pantry, so you know her love for these cellophane-wrapped pucks of noodle delight is legit.

Wow. The stars really are just like us! And while we imagine Garten uses these handy packages as a launching point for more elaborate, tasty recipes, we still feel pretty fancy now that we know the Barefoot Contessa is slurping on the same bowl of hot noodles as we are.

Even better? You can get a jumbo pack of Garten’s favorite ramen noodles at Costco. A 48-count package of chicken-flavored Top Ramen is currently just $9.49 at Costco. If that’s not a good deal, then we don’t know what is.

That being said, if you prefer the vegetarian soy sauce flavor, you can find that on Amazon for a steal, too – 24 packs for $13.99.

Just imagine what Ina Garten would say: “And if you don’t have 12 hours to simmer a rich soup stock and make your own perfectly chewy ramen noodles from scratch…storebought is fine!

