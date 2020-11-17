Ina Garten Swears by These 3 Salts & Uses Them In Everything

I could spend hours counting all the reasons why I love Ina Garten but one of them is definitely her appreciation of good salt. Like Ina, I consider myself a salt enthusiast and firmly believe it is the single most important ingredient in any recipe. So I completely nerded out when Ina Garten gave the New York Times a tour of her kitchen and pantry and disclosed the three types of salt she always keeps in stock.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

First, is Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt which Ina uses most frequently in her recipes. “It’s different from other Kosher salts, some of them are much saltier,” Garten explains.

Diamond Kosher Salt

Image: Diamond Crystal.

Kosher Salt $10.87 Buy now

Next, Garten loves this French fleur de sel by Nature Sauvage.

Fleur de Sel

Image: Nature Sauvage.

Garten uses this as a finishing salt and says it has a “slightly briney” flavor.

Fleur de Sel $8.79 Buy now

Lastly, (and my personal favorite) Garten uses Maldon Sea Salt flakes to finish dishes that can use a nice, crunchy piece of salt on top.

Maldon Sea Salt Flakes

Image: Maldon.

“When I’m doing a pastry crust, like a chicken pot pie or something, I’ll brush it with eggwash and just sprinkle it with salt and pepper and that flaked salt just looks gorgeous and that crunchiness tastes great,” Garten says. This is also great for sprinkling on caramels or even chocolate chip cookies.

Maldon Salt $6.05 Buy now

Before you go, check out these Ina Garten-Approved holiday gift ideas: