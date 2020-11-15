Costco’s Mediterranean Tray Is the Perfect No-Cook Appetizer or, Actually, Dinner

Given the madness that comes with holiday meal planning, we’re always interested in options that make things in the kitchen easier — and top of mind is a quick no-cook appetizer. For starters, you can never go wrong with a cheese plate or a charcuterie board, but putting these together can actually be pretty time-consuming (all that shopping and arranging!), which is why we’ve gotten excited lately over Costco’s fruit and cheese tray and Aldi’s pre-made charcuterie board. Now, we’re getting another delicious, ready-to-go option courtesy of our favorite warehouse giant. Costco is now selling a delicious Mediterranean tray and it’s the perfect appetizer to put out at your next holiday dinner. But also? Speaking of dinner, this here looks like the perfect nosh on nights we don’t want to cook.

Costco’s Facebook page posted the yummy-looking photo and wrote, “Our Mediterranean Tray is complete with Kirkland Signature organic hummus, feta cheese, imported olive medley, rosemary sea salt bread, English cucumbers, bell peppers, and carrots. Freshly made in the Costco Service Deli.”

Doesn’t this look absolutely de-lish?! TBH with all the sweets we’ve been eating during quarantine, we could use a healthier option on our dinner table.

One user on the Facebook post commented, “I know it’s a party tray but sounds like dinner” (and that comment alone had 41 likes from people who, like us, agree). Another wrote, “Looks like lunch at work for a couple days,” which sounds like a stellar idea.

Honestly? Appetizer, lunch, dinner, late-night snack — whenever you want to eat it, this tray is a winner.

