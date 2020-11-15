If you’re hosting a Thanksgiving dinner, adding a light salad is always a good idea to balance the heavier dishes on your table (stuffing and mashed potatoes, we’re looking at you). We’ve always been fans of the incredible salads Giada De Laurentiis shares, so we were thrilled to see the Italian chef has just revealed the recipe for her Aunt Raffy’s Holiday Salad on Instagram. Best of all: It only takes 15 minutes to prep. We’re bound to be juggling multiple dishes at once on this busy day, and this salad will keep hungry bellies happy until the Turkey is ready to be served.

“‘Tis the season for @auntraffy’s Holiday Salad! This classic family recipe is loaded with sweet apples, corn, creamy avocado, pomegranate seeds, Gruyere cheese, crisp endive lettuce and a simple lemon vinaigrette. 🙌 🙌🙌 “

With its pops of red and green, this salad just looks so pretty and festive, not to mention fresh and healthy (yes, even with those cubes of yummy cheese). We think it’d be a beautiful addition to any holiday feast. And hey, if you’ve already eaten some fresh veggies, you may not feel so guilty about indulging in a slice or two of Giada’s apple parmesan pie or chocolate caramel pie.

And if you’re searching for a more comprehensive guide for your upcoming Thanksgiving dinner, make sure you check out De Laurentiis’ five Thanksgiving menus, for whatever kind of dinner you’re planning.

Get the full recipe for Giada De Laurentiis’ Aunt Raffy’s Holiday Salad.

