Costco Is Selling This Boozy Ornament & It’s Such a 2020 Mood

There’s no denying we love a good boozy treat, and we’ve been tracking the best “grown-up” concoctions of the season. From Trader Joe’s boozy chocolates to Ina Garten’s bourbon-infused cake, we’re here for it all. And now: Christmas has come early, because Costco is selling a set of whisky-filled ornaments. Yup, you read that right. You can now decorate your tree with whisky-filled holiday decor, because……well, 2020. Rocking around the Christmas tree just became a whole lot more real.

Costco fan account @costco_empties spotted the 12-pack of festive ornaments at their local warehouse and posted the finds on Instagram — and everyone went nuts.

“NEW Holiday Whisky ornament collection featuring @glenlivet_scotch_whisky @jameson_us and @chivasregal!” the caption reads. “Each collection contains 12/ 50mL bottles of whisky in ornaments. If ever there was a year to hang whisky on your tree, I’m pretty sure 2020 is it!”

Hear, hear! Drink now, decorate later is our motto when it comes to these fun Christmas decorations.

Whiskey fans will love that these ornaments include bottles from three different brands — Glenlivet, Jameson, and Chivas Regal — as well as suggested cocktail recipes (although we won’t judge if you drink one straight!). Deal-hunters will be happy to hear that these 12 mini bottles are selling for $55.99.

Not a Costco member? Get one now to get the best deals on all of your holiday shopping.

Honestly, after the mess 2020 has been, this grown-up ornament set is much-needed. So grab a drinking buddy and gather around the tree to make for the ultimate holiday experience — we all deserve it.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:

