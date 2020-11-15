Martha Stewart’s Gingerbread Cake Recipe Is the Simple Holiday Dessert We Need

With cooking-heavy holidays right around the corner, we can all use a festive treat that we can whip up in no time. And while we love a good homemade pumpkin pie, it’s also nice to have something different at our holiday tables. Martha Stewart has us all obsessing over her Gingerbread Snacking Cake Recipe, which only takes 30 minutes to bake and is the perfect, simple dessert that packs a punch with its delicious spiced flavor. I mean come on… who doesn’t love an easy, tasty dessert that will please the masses and bring out some holiday cheer?

Stewart shared the recipe on instagram Saturday, writing: “Sure Thanksgiving and Christmas are good examples of occasions when stunning, elaborate desserts are encouraged. But what about the times where you want a taste of the season without the fuss? Look no further than this sweetly spiced gingerbread cake. Cut the cake into squares and serve with a dusting of confectioners’ sugar – we guarantee these bites will go quick!”

We couldn’t agree with Martha more. The recipe really is simple and easy for beginners to make! It has some of our favorite spices in it like nutmeg, cinnamon and ground cloves, and gives that warm gingerbread flavor we love while being waaayy less fussy than rolling and cutting out gingerbread people cookies.

This yummy cake makes a perfect breakfast treat, if we do say so, as well as dessert — and it pairs well with eggnog, as the flavors mirror one another, if you’re going for a festive after-dinner treat.

The recipe first appeared in Martha Stewart Living magazine in 1997, and it’s a classic that has certainly stood the test of time.

Get the full Gingerbread Cake Recipe at Martha Stewart’s website.

