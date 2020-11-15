Martha Stewart Transformed a Pumpkin Spice Latte Into This Sweet Fall Dessert

Whether you’re the type of person who snags a daily Pumpkin Spice Latte from Starbucks or you whip up your own, there’s no denying that PSLs are basically synonymous with fall. Our personal favorite, we’d be lying if we said we didn’t crave that autumnal flavor year-round. Luckily, the queen of versatile recipes, Martha Stewart, has given us the perfect solution: Pumpkin Spice Latte Cake. Stewart’s PSL Cake has all the pumpkin pie spice ingredients we love blended with a delicious espresso. Now, we can bring a little bit of that fall magic into our kitchen whenever we want — and not just in beverage form.

“We’ve turned the ubiquitous fall drink into a rich gingerbread-like cake, complete with a jolt of espresso powder both in the batter and dusted on top. It’s a divine dessert that tastes like autumn,” the Instagram caption read.

Best of all, you might find that you have most of the ingredients for this recipe in your kitchen cabinet already. And if you need the star ingredient — pumpkin puree? You can get another beloved chef, Ina Garten’s, favorite canned pumpkin brand, Libby’s, on sale at Aldi.

With a prep time of 20 minutes and only three steps, the unofficial taste of autumn just got a whole lot better. So the next time you’re in the mood for pumpkin spice and everything nice, why not make this tasty cake?

Get the full recipe for Martha Stewart’s Pumpkin-Spice-Latte Cake.

