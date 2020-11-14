Giada De Laurentiis’ Apple Pie Gets an Italian Twist From a Surprise Ingredient

We’ve reached the time of the year where all of us have one dessert in mind: pie. Whether it’s a classic pumpkin pie or a tart apple pie, it’s the perfect time to indulge in our favorite fall confections. But even old favorite recipes can use a twist every now and then — and that’s just what our Italian food queen, Giada De Laurentiis, has done with her new apple pie recipe. De Laurentiis has been sharing her holiday cooking tips and multiple Thanksgiving menus, and now she’s sharing how she zhuzhes up regular old apple pie. And no surprise, hers features a special Italian twist: parmesan cheese!

“Good ol’ apple pie, but with a twist! You’ve probably heard of people putting cheddar in their apple pie crusts, but @Giadadelaurentiis gives it the Italian spin with Parmesan. It’s a sweet-salty dream, and you can get the #recipe in the profile link! 🍏,” the Giadzy caption reads.

Now, sweet and salty is a flavor combination we can totally get behind, although we wouldn’t normally think of it in apple pie. Still, this recipe calls for just two tablespoons of freshly grated parmesan cheese, which we can imagine is just enough to give it a special savory touch without being overpowering.

Get the full recipe for Giada De Laurentiis’ Apple Parmesan Pie recipe.

