Chrissy Teigen’s Roasted Squash Pizza Is a Grown-Up Take On Our Favorite ‘Za

Squash is one of those foods we just think about — and eat — more during the fall and winter. It’s hearty and filling and oh-so-adaptable, whether we’re cooking it as a side dish for Thanksgiving dinner or pureeing it for soup. Really, the possibilities are as endless as the varieties. And leave it to Chrissy Teigen to introduce us to her newest squash “obsession” as well as a unique way to serve it: roasted delicata squash pizza. Trust us, it will be your new obsession, too. Head to your nearest farmers market or grocery store and grab some squash because you’re going to want to try this one out.

Teigen raved about it in the latest edition of her Cravings newsletter, and also on the Cravings IG account. “Let us introduce you to Chrissy’s latest obsession: delicata squash,” the caption began, (although who’s reading the words when that photo of Teigen’s latest creation, Garlicky Roasted Squash and Ricotta Pizza, is so dang drool-worthy?) “This striped squash kinda looks like a decorative gourd, but it actually has edible thin skin so you don’t have to wrestle with it to peel it before cooking. And helloooo, look how beautifully it caramelizes and nestles into a bed of ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, and roasted garlic.”

All we can say is YUM. I mean, that picture has us all drooling.

Delicata squash, also known as “sweet potato squash,” is easy to cook with because it has a thin, edible skin — so there’s no peeling required for this dish. Still, the recipe has nine steps and a prep time of two hours, so it’s more of a weekend dinner thing (at least for us!).

Get the full recipe for Chrissy Teigen’s Garlicky Roasted Squash and Ricotta Pizza.

