Aldi Is Selling a Delicious Thanksgiving Appetizer That Requires Zero Cooking

We’ve all seen the gorgeous charcuterie boards on Pinterest that, somehow, never look as good when we attempt them, despite our best efforts. With the holidays approaching, the pressure is on to prepare tasty snacks your family will enjoy. Sure, we can follow step-by-step guides, but wouldn’t it be so much easier if we could just buy pre-made boards? Well, thanks to Aldi, now we can. That’s right, Aldi is now selling a charcuterie tasting board and it’s the easiest Thanksgiving appetizer ever — zero cooking required.

Aldi fan account @aldi.mademedoit spotted the find at an Aldi store in California, and captioned the post, “How cool is this from @columbuscraftmeats ! I love how easy it is to have a cute little charcuterie board or adult lunchable 🤣😍 Who else thinks this is the cutest?! 🤤😍.”

And yes, we are raising our hands high right about now. From Columbus Craft Meats, the charcuterie board is packed with olives, Italian dry salami, dark chocolate-covered cranberries, white Cheddar cheese, Calabrese salami, and (of course) crackers to stack up all those goodies.

Although @aldi.mademedoit replied to a comment saying that the wood included is not real, it’s honestly just as stylish and practical as others we’ve seen. And, the Instagram user noted that it’s only $9.99.

Whether you’re leaning towards a more low-key Thanksgiving dinner or not; this charcuterie board is the perfect addition to any dinner table. This finger food is sure to keep all the bellies in your family, happy and satisfied. And with your holiday appetizer covered, you can focus on what’s really important: spending quality time with your family. Happy Holidays!

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: