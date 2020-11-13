Ina Garten’s Favorite Pumpkin Pie Ingredient Is Available at Aldi

Pumpkin bread, pumpkin pound cake, pumpkin bars… Are you one of those people who just can’t get enough pumpkin? Well, we have exciting news for you: You might think that fresh pumpkin is always best, but when baking, canned pumpkin really does reign supreme. Don’t just take it from us. Even professional cooks like our beloved Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten, prefer cooking with canned pumpkin — which is why we were excited to see that Aldi now has three different canned pumpkin options to purchase in-stores just in time for Thanksgiving. And if we’re going to think like professional chefs, we can surely follow in their footsteps, too. Of those three new options is Garten’s personal favorite pumpkin brand: Libby’s.

Instagram user @aldifavoritefinds shared the finds from their local Aldi, posting pictures of three brands: Simply Nature Organic, Baker’s Corner, and Libby’s.

Of course, once we saw that our favorite chef’s canned pumpkin preference was in stock, we knew we were one step closer to perfecting our pumpkin pies, Garten-style. (Garten has listed the pumpkin brand on her Barefoot Contessa website under “good ingredients” she loves.)

Best of all: Making an Ina-approved pie won’t break the bank, because the Libby’s canned pumpkin is just $1.99 at Aldi’s. So we’re stocking up — because although it’s more seasonal to use canned pumpkin in our upcoming Thanksgiving pies, it’s also delicious in pancakes, smoothies, added to pasta, or even the pumpkin spice lattes we all know and love.

Don’t have an Aldi’s near you? Libby’s three-pack is also available on Amazon.

And if you’re feeling up to the challenge and really want to roast your own pumpkin for puree, follow this handy guide.

