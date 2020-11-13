Ina Garten Is Skipping the Mashed Potatoes This Year & Replacing Them With This Unexpected Dish

This Thanksgiving, throw the rules out the window and serve whatever the hell you want. Want to sip on oversized Quarantine Cosmos Ina Garten-style? Do it. Want to top the meal off with boozy, rum-infused desserts? We do, too. Bored with the tried-and-true mashed potatoes side dish? Do what Garten would do and swap it with creamy mashed butternut squash.

Garten recently shared her unique Thanksgiving spread with William Sonoma; and in addition to serving a Tuscan Turkey Roulade main dish stuffed with all your favorite flavors, including prosciutto, fennel seeds, garlic, fresh sage and rosemary, Garten’s mouthwatering menu also features an unexpected dish: Mashed Butternut Squash.

“It’s always exciting when a recipe evolves to the next level. One day I was making roasted butternut squash from The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook and decided to try it as a puree — and it’s even better!” Garten writes.

To make Garten’s mashed squash, you need just four simple ingredients: unsalted butter, light brown sugar, half-and-half, and, of course, butternut squash. The process is pretty simple, too: Basically, you cut the squash into cubes, roast with the butter, brown sugar, and salt and pepper for 40 minutes; puree the roasted ingredients and half-and-half in a food processor (we recommend this affordable Hamilton Beach food processor on Amazon); season to taste, and serve.

“If the squash is too thick, thin it with milk, orange juice or water,” Garten writes.

Garten also recommends pairing the mashed squash with a salty roasted veggie, like Brussels sprouts — “so you have contrasting flavors, colors and textures,” the Barefoot Contessa host explains.

What’s also great about this side dish, which is included in Garten’s cookbooks Barefoot Contessa Family Style: Easy Ideas and Recipes That Make Everyone Feel Like Family, is you can make it in advance. Simply reheat it covered in a microwave or in a bowl over a pot of simmering water.

Get the recipe for Garten’s Mashed Butternut Squash at Williams Sonoma. And while you’re on their website, why not also purchase a ticket for Garten’s virtual book tour featuring Katie Couric? Tickets range from $35 to $49.99 and include a copy of Garten’s Modern Comfort Food cookbook. The virtual event takes place Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

