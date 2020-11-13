As we approach Thanksgiving, we can’t stop thinking about all the delicious food we’ll happily be eating — especially the desserts. Some of our all-time favorite Thanksgiving sweets are Pumpkin Pie (obviously) and this bourbon-infused applesauce cake. But now, thanks to Giada De Laurentiis, the turkey-day sweet stuff isn’t just for dessert. The chef just shared her sweet-and-savory stuffing recipe on Instagram, and it has three sweet ingredients included: root vegetables, apples, and dried cranberries.

De Laurentiis shared the tasty recipe on her Giadzy Instagram, writing, “Do you make the same Thanksgiving stuffing every year, or do you like to try something new? If you’re in the latter camp, we recommend @Giadadelaurentiis’ sweet and savory root vegetable stuffing. And PS – it’s totally vegetarian.”

To be honest, that picture looks so perfect, we’d love nothing more than to go into the shot, grab the spoon, and take a hearty mouthful.

The stuffing calls for hearty root veggies — carrots, parsnips, and butternut squash — plus goodies like leeks, thyme, allspice, apples, lemon zest, cubes of sourdough bread, and dried cranberries. (Another surprising and sweet ingredient: apple juice concentrate, which De Laurentiis notes plumps up the ingredients).

This isn’t the first Thanksgiving recipe that De Laurentiis has shared that turns a traditional dish on end — just a few days ago she shared her unique twist on pumpkin pie. (The twist: Her recipe calls for persimmons, and swaps regular pie crust for pate sucree.)

Want even more of her Thanksgiving recipes? Check out the five dinner guides she’s compiled to ensure you have a stellar holiday this year.

