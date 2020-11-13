Kelly Ripa Shares Her Favorite Family Holiday Recipes

Like many of us, Kelly Ripa has treasured family recipes that she makes during the holidays. Also like most of us, they don’t always lead to the Pinterest-perfect moments we envision. Just read what the Live with Kelly and Ryan star exclusively told SheKnows about making her grandma Esther’s spritz cookies, and how “Ryan’s Balls” came to be a Christmas morning favorite in the Ripa-Consuelos home. (The TL;DR version: Ripa once envisioned that her three kids, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, would have fun making the cookies with her. That happened, by her count, exactly twice. So now, the cookie-making is something she does by herself, for herself. And Ryan’s Balls? That’s a recipe that came to the Ripa-Consuelos household courtesy of her Live co-host’s mom, Connie Seacrest.)

Intrigued? Yep, we were too — which is why we asked Ripa to share these two family-favorite recipes with us, which she generously did. Get the details below, and add these to your own holiday recipe rotation!

Grandma Esther’s Spritz Cookies Recipe

And as for “Ryan’s Balls”? Ripa says it’s the one breakfast that gets her grown kids excited on “Christmas morning-slash-afternoon when they wake up.” (We’re big fans of the make-ahead holiday breakfast, but definitely need to try this one as well.)

Ryan’s Sausage Ball Recipe

