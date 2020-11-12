Everyone’s Thanksgiving is bound to look significantly different this year. Some of us will be enjoying a delicious solo dinner while others may have a small group of family or friends over. However, whatever your holiday will look like, there’s no reason you shouldn’t have a fantastic meal served at your dinner table. Our favorite chef, Giada De Laurentiis, definitely understands this — which is why she has launched five different Thanksgiving dinner menus that are customizable to your Thanksgiving experience.

The five Thanksgiving menus included in the chef’s guide are entitled: Italian Thanksgiving (because, how could our Italian food queen not include this?), A Little Lighter (featuring — you guessed it! — healthier dishes), First Time Turkey (for us novice cooks), Turkey For Two (for smaller holiday celebrations), and Virtual Thanksgiving Party of 1 (treat yourself!).

Included in each guide are appetizers, drinks, sides, and desserts. All you have to do is click on your appropriate guide and you’re presented with recipes from start to finish. In the mood for a sweet baked dessert with Limoncello Zabaglione? De Laurentiis has it. Craving a crispy side dish? she’s got that, too.

De Laurentiis has jam-packed the recipes needed to ensure all of her followers have a memorable Thanksgiving. And even if your dinner will be more low key than in year’s past, there’s no reason it shouldn’t be as festive as possible. After all, there’s enough to be stressed about right now — figuring out your Thanksgiving menu shouldn’t be one of them.

Make sure you bookmark Giada De Laurentiis' full Thanksgiving menu.

