Ina Garten Is Ditching the Apple Pie This Thanksgiving & Making this Boozy Cake Instead

As your Thanksgiving nightcap, why settle for merely a glass of bourbon when you can pair it with a boozy slice of cake? At least, that’s what Ina Garten has in mind this Thanksgiving, swapping the traditional apple pie with a bourbon-infused applesauce cake.

For Williams Sonoma, Garten gave fans a peek into her Thanksgiving menu, and it boasts a few twists on your classic Thanksgiving appetizers and side dishes. Take, for instance, her stuffing that substitutes the French bread for cornbread. And her Thanksgiving desserts are no exception: Garten not only infuses her mouthwatering pumpkin pie with a shot of rum, but her applesauce cake also features boozy raisins and boozy cream cheese.

“I love the earthiness of old-fashioned cakes but I often wish they had more flavor,” Garten writes. “Apples and raisins are great together in a cake, but I thought some bourbon would give it more depth, so I infused the raisins with bourbon before adding them to the batter. A splash of bourbon in the cream cheese frosting didn’t hurt either.”

Garten’s applesauce cake may look like a work of art, but don’t be intimidated by it. It takes just 30 minutes to prep; and as long as you have the necessary ingredients (like Maker’s Mark) and tools (like a 9-by-2-inch round cake pan and an electric mixer), making this cake will be a breeze.

Get the recipe for Garten’s applesauce cake with bourbon raisins at Williams Sonoma. And while you’re on their website, why not also purchase a ticket for Garten’s virtual book tour featuring Katie Couric. Tickets range from $35 to $49.99 and include a copy of Garten’s Modern Comfort Food cookbook. The virtual event takes place Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

