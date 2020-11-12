Target Has a Wine Advent Calendar & Is It December 1 Yet?

One of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit is with the help of a trusty advent calendar. With all of the wonderfully different options available, it’s easy these days to find one your family can enjoy together (like this cheese calendar from ALDI) or that your kids will love, like these Disney storybook calendars. But let us suggest one you might want to keep for yourself: Target’s exclusive new wine W.O.W Wines of the West advent calendar. We can always count on Target to gift us with the best holiday decorations and goodies to get us through the season (we’ve been obsessed with their Wondershop decor this year), and now, we can celebrate with 24 adorable little bottles of wine! Thank you, Santa Target.

The calendar is stocked with 24 mini high-quality 187-milliliter wine bottles to toast to each day of December This is the perfect gift for the wine lover in your life (or for yourself). Included are red, white, and rose that were each harvested on the West Coast.

W.O.W. Wines of the West Advent Calendar $59.99 Buy now

You can purchase the calendar (and 24 nights of fun) for just $59.99, which is a stellar price considering that the entire box equals six full-size wine bottles.

This amazingly festive gift even comes with its own interactive website filled with winemaker notes and pairing suggestions for each varietal. It’s like your very own sommelier — but without the inevitable snobby vibes.

Even the packaging is adorable, with colorful designs plastered all over the box. As for the top quote? We’re already memorizing, “Wine is sunlight, held together by water” from Galileo Gallini to recite to our friends way too often.

Other clever quotes on the packaging read: “Roses are red, so is my wine” and “Wine is my favorite fruit.”

Plus, the tiny bottles’ individual labels are decorated with more fun sayings like “It’s Wine O’clock Somewhere” — which is always our mood. It’s not like we needed more convincing that we needed this advent calendar, but the packaging is just too divine to pass up.

The W.O.W Wines of the West advent calendar is available for a limited time online and in Target stores that sell beer and wine.

