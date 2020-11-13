Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared a Bunch of Holiday Cooking & Hostess Tips With Us & They’re Brilliant

As we head into the holidays, we’re all bracing ourselves for what will likely be a season of celebrating unlike any other. We’re used to holidays being spent with extended family, enjoying meals together and not having to worry about how close we’re standing to each other, but this year is different. We won’t be gathering with large groups, taking our kids to visit Santa or spending as much time perusing the aisles of our favorite stores searching for the perfect gift, but just because the holidays will be different doesn’t mean we can’t find small ways to make them enjoyable. Of course, celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis knows this and she also understands it’s been a hard year for families to feel connected. Despite the challenges, De Laurentiis is here to help us make the most of the season and she has some smart tips to help make that happen.

We were lucky enough to chat with Giada De Laurentiis and ask her all about how she is celebrating the holidays this year and how she is going to try to host virtual celebrations that still make her family feel connected. Not only did she share some easy holiday virtual hostess hacks, but she even told us about the time she totally ruined the Thanksgiving turkey and gave us some genius tips for elevating some traditional holiday foods like store-bought stuffing. Oh, and if you ever wondered if she really eats pasta every day, we got the answer to that burning question too.