Costco Is Selling a Double-Crust Apple Pie That Weighs 4 Pounds

Although Thanksgiving is bound to look different this year for many of us, one thing remains true: our love of pie. Of course, pumpkin pie is typically the classic served at the dinner table — but who’s to say we can’t enjoy apple pie, too? And if you’re nodding your head along with us at that thought, take note: Costco is selling a 4-pound double-crust apple pie that can’t be missed.

Yep, you read the right — this apple pie did not come to mess around and weighs an impressive 4 pounds (which could quite literally knock out the competition). For reference, this pie weighs about the same as your standard Macbook Pro Laptop (yes we googled it).

The iconic pie was first spotted by Costco fan account @costcobuys on Instagram writing: “I just love the double-crust apple pies from the @costco bakery! 🤤 Perfect dessert for the holidays, and also goes great with vanilla ice cream!”

Best of all: This amazing Thanksgiving treat is just $12.99. With flavorful organic apples, cinnamon, and a flaky golden crust, we can’t wait to pair this pie with vanilla ice cream or even some delicious whipped cream.

Costco’s bakery is home to many of our favorite items, and this newest creation is sure to be a hit this holiday season, so make sure you get yours now. Not a Costco member? Get one now to get the best deals on all of your holiday shopping.

