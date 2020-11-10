Giada De Laurentiis’ Super Crispy Lemon Potatoes Are A Bright and Fresh Thanksgiving Side

There are a lot of components that make a Thanksgiving meal feel like a true feast, and just as we always have turkey on the table, we always make sure there’s at least one potato side dish, too. Mashed potatoes are our favorite traditional vehicle for gravy, but this year, we’re doing things a little differently. We’re tweaking our turkey, opting for fresher, more modern recipes like this herb-crusted turkey breast from Ina Garten. We’re also switching up our sides, and we just found the best new potato dish: Giada De Laurentiis’ crispy smashed lemon potatoes.

Though we’ll always have a place in our hearts for super rich and creamy mashed potatoes, these crispy smashed potatoes have a citrusy kick that helps make the whole Thanksgiving meal feel lighter (so you’ll be able to scarf down more dessert when dinner is over). Unlike traditional mashed potatoes, this recipe is also vegan, so everyone at the table can dig in.

The key to getting these potatoes just right is a two-step cooking process. First, fingerling potatoes are boiled until tender. Then they’re smashed, so some of their fluffy, creamy insides explode from their skins.

This is actually a good thing. The potatoes are then added to a hot skillet and are crisped up in hot oil. A cast iron skillet, like Ina Garten’s favorite one from Lodge, does the best job. The exterior of the potatoes and the bits that exploded out when smashed get golden brown and crispy crunchy in the pan, while the insides stay creamy and fluffy, so you get multiple delicious potato textures with each bite.

To finish things off, the potatoes are tossed with a simple 5-ingredient lemon parsley vinaigrette. The combination of fresh green herbs, lemon zest, and lemon juice make these the brightest, lightest crispy smashed potatoes we’ve ever had. And don’t worry – they still taste amazing smothered in gravy.