Martha Stewart’s Deep-Dish Pumpkin Pie Has the Easiest Crust Ever

If Turkey reigns king at the dinner table during Thanksgiving, then pumpkin pie is its certified queen. Pumpkin pie is a timeless cult classic that only gets better as the years go on. As we near the holiday, we’ve already seen Giada De Laurentiis share her spin on the classic recipe. And Ina Garten shared her favorite canned pumpkin to use. Now, Martha Stewart is giving us her own deep-dish pumpkin pie recipe. What makes Stewart’s so unique is the way it features an accentuated crust that will make a beautiful addition at your dinner table. And it’s just the way we like it: simple to make and delicious on our plates.

“Try this deep-dish pumpkin pie when you need to please both traditional and modern palates at the Thanksgiving table,” the post began, before getting to the details about the show-stopping star ingredient: “The dramatic crust is delightfully easy to create—just brush butter onto sheets of store-bought phyllo and layer them at different angles in the pan. Finish with freshly whipped cream, and you’ll have one mighty fine dessert.”

Stewart’s pictured slice manages to look elegant without requiring too much work on our end — and whenever we can achieve that without spending hours in the kitchen, we’re sold.

To make the crowd-pleasing dessert crust, you’ll begin by stirring together your sugar and five-spice powder (Stewart notes adding this powder to the filling may seem unorthodox, but some spices can already be found in standard pumpkin pie slices). You’ll also need to brush your phyllo dough with butter and sprinkle it with sugar.

Then you’ll fold your dough creation in half, brush with more butter, and transfer to your pie pan. (Need one of those? We love this cute ceramic pie dish from Great Jones.) With your remaining dough, you’ll repeat the process and gently press sides in overlapping layers. Then, of course, you’ll add the filling and bake.

Finish off your delightful pumpkin pie with whipped cream for a spoonful of heaven! Get the recipe for Martha’s Five-Spice Pumpkin Pie with Phyllo Crust recipe. And make sure you check out the November issue of Martha Stewart Living.

