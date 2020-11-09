Costco Just Re-Stocked The Easiest Thanksgiving Appetizer Ever

When it comes to our Thanksgiving meal, we spend most of our time and energy planning the turkey, side dishes, and dessert. It seems to make sense until we actually have guests over, the smell of roasted turkey is filling the air, and there’s still two hours until meal time and everyone’s getting hangry. The problem is doubled if old Uncle Doug decides to crack open the wine before dinner – empty stomachs and holiday libations just don’t mix. Luckily, Costco has the solution to all of our problems, and you won’t have to cook a thing: they brought back their cheese and fruit tray, just in time for the holidays.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

For a normal party we might try our hand at making a cheese tray like Giada De Laurentiis, but when we have so many other dishes to keep track of, convenience is the name of the game.

Enter Costco. Their fruit and cheese tray comes loaded with everything you need to keep hungry Thanksgiving guests at bay while you finish the big meal: cheese, fig jam, crackers, almonds, strawberries, and grapes. The tray is $7.99 a pound, so you can choose a smaller or larger platter depending on your budget. The price is also pretty impressive considering that it’s hard to find quality cheese at a $7.99/lb price point when sold on its own, and yet this platter includes fancy faves like Spanish Manchego, Dutch Gouda, Wisconsin Cheddar, and Double Creme Brie.

The cheeses are all wine-friendly, too. We recommend getting a variety of white and red bottles for your guests, though this giant bottle of Prosecco at Costco will also help create a celebratory mood.

If you want to upgrade your cheese plate a little bit, you could also add some charcuterie, either from Costco or another store, like Williams-Sonoma.

European Charcuterie Set $49.95 Buy now

This year, don’t let your guests turn into hangry monsters before your Thanksgiving dinner. Set out a Costco Fruit and Cheese tray so they (and you!) have something to nosh on before the turkey. All you need is a Costco membership and your Thanksgiving day is saved.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: