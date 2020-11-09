Martha Stewart’s Apple-Pecan Pull-Apart Rolls Are The Ultimate Thanksgiving Breakfast

We spend so much time thinking about what to cook for Thanksgiving dinner and dessert. It takes months of planning, perusing recipes and saving our favorites, dreaming of the savory smells that’ll fill our house. Then, the morning of Thanksgiving we wake up for a full day of cooking and – we’re starving. And have no plans for breakfast. And a full house of people to feed! So, what’s a cook to do? Martha Stewart just shared a recipe for Apple Pecan Pull-Apart Rolls, made by her editorial food director Sarah Carey, and they look like the perfect Thanksgiving morning breakfast for a couple of reasons.

First of all, they have a secret ingredient: boiled potato! If you make your mashed potatoes ahead of time, just save a few boiled potatoes for these breakfast rolls, then push them through a ricer and add to your mixer (Stewart also uses a ricer to make her mashed potatoes; this Oxo version is especially easy to use). The potato adds moisture and gives the rolls a tender crumb. Lord knows we end up buying what feels like an entire field’s worth of spuds leading up to our Thanksgiving feast, so we might as well add them to our pastries so none go to waste.

We also like that these rolls are make-ahead. You mix the dough up the day before, add the filling, and make the rolls. Place them in buttered baking dishes, then refrigerate them overnight.

In the morning, take them out of the fridge to proof while you make coffee and get your life together before your marathon day of cooking. Bake the rolls for about 30 to 45 minutes, then drizzle a decadent apple butter glaze over them (the recipe uses storebought apple butter to add a deep apple flavor without making extra work for you). It’s easy as can be.

The rolls are sticky, sweet, warm, and the perfect pair with your morning cup of joe. They’ll impress any Thanksgiving guests you have over in the morning, and more importantly, they’ll give you the fuel you need for your big day in the kitchen – or for your mid-morning nap.