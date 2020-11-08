Jamie Oliver’s Apple Crumble and Custard Is the Perfect Comfort Food Dessert

We all have different ways of seeking comfort, but our personal favorite will always be to indulge in a soul-warming meal. Comfort food comes in various different forms and looks different for everyone. Most of our favorite chefs can relate. One even blessed us with an entire cookbook on Comfort Food (Shoutout to our queen Ina Garten)! And now, Jamie Oliver’s latest dessert is the perfect way to end our day: Apple Crumble and Custard. It’s a spoonful of sugar and comfort all in one bite.

“I think we all need a bit of extra comfort right now and that to me is a big ol’ serving of apple crumble and custard. This is the humblest crumble ever…so homely, so simple and so delicious!” wrote the British chef.

If there’s one thing we know about Oliver, is that he always delivers incredibly easy to follow, delicious recipes. Being that we raved for days about his most recent apple concoction, we know this dessert will be divine.

You’ll begin by peeling and coring apples, before continuing to chop them into 3cm chunks. Then, place your apple chunks into a saucepan with 100g of sugar and a few fine gratings of lemon zest. The apples will be cooked until they have noticeably softened.

In the meantime, cube the butter and add to a mixing bowl with flour. Using your fingertips, you’ll rub the mix together until it resembles breadcrumbs For added texture, you’ll scrunch in the remaining sugar.

Once the apples have cooked, place them onto a baking dish, and sprinkle over your crumble topping. Finally, bake your dish until it’s golden and serve with vanilla custard.

You can get Jamie Oliver’s Classic Apple Crumble recipe here. We recommend eating your delicious dessert while watching a movie in your favorite cozy PJs for maximum comfort. Enjoy!

