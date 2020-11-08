Martha Stewart Has a Recipe to Transform Your Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey

Every year we eat our hearty Thanksgiving meals and are left with one giant question: “What are we going to do with all of the leftover turkey?” It’s happened to us all — days worth of leftovers, bound to go spoiled if we fail to eat it in a timely manner. Luckily, the queen of food Martha Stewart has gifted us with yet another helpful Thanksgiving trick. Stewart has shared her genius way of making her Thanksgiving leftovers into a classic Greek soup and we’ll definitely be making it this holiday season.

“Put a light, fresh spin on Thanksgiving leftovers with a speedy riff on avgolemono, the classic Greek chicken soup. Egg yolks add creaminess to turkey stock, while lemon juice brightens the flavor, and cooked rice and shredded meat fill out every spoonful,” Stewart wrote on Instagram.

In addition to your leftover turkey (the chef recommends 2 cups worth), this recipe calls for turkey stock, egg yolks (which will add creaminess to turkey stock), leeks, fresh lemon juice, white rice, and fresh dill.

Using a medium pot (Stewart’s favorite is currently on sale!), you’ll bring turkey stock and water to simmer over medium-high heat. Next, you’ll add in your leeks and season with salt and pepper.

Then, you’ll whisk together egg yolks and lemon juice and stir into the soup. Let it cook until it’s creamy, and add in your turkey and rice.

Voilà! You’ve now made your turkey leftovers disappear and have this beautiful bowl of soup in its place.

You can grab the recipe for the Creamy Leftover-Turkey-and-Rice Soup here. And make sure you check out the November issue of Martha Stewart Living.

