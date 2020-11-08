Boozy Chocolates, Peppermint Bark and More Holiday Treats Just Dropped at Trader Joe’s

‘Tis the season! We may have yet to celebrate Thanksgiving, but we already have Christmas on our minds and we can’t wait to indulge in all of the delicious seasonal snacks our favorite stores have to offer. While we’ve been obsessed with this Thanksgiving cookie decorating kit from Trader Joe’s, it seems the grocery store is also already feeling the Christmas spirit. From boozy chocolate to peppermint bark, check out all of the new festive arrivals Trader Joe’s has in stock.

Calling all mint lovers! These heavenly peppermint goodies were spotted by Trader Joe’s fan account @traderjoesobsessed on Instagram. Can you say peppermint galore?! Our mouths are already watering at the sight of those Peppermint Cremes and the Peppermint Pretzel slims. Also in the picture are Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars, Peppermint Bark, Mini Peppermint Meringues, and Candy Cane Joe Joe’s (which is basically Trader Joe’s own version of Peppermint Oreos).

Up next on the list of yummy new treats are these amazing holiday boozy chocolates. “Yasss to all the Holiday BOOZY CHOCOLATES🥂🍾🍫!!!! How cute is the cocktail hour chocolate truffle one with eggnog & pink champagne flavors??? It’s officially the holidays 🎄🌟and I’m loving it!” wrote @traderjoesobsessed. In the picture are three fantastic new options that meet all of our alcoholic needs: Chocolate Liqueur Cherries, An Assortment of Boozy Little Chocolate Truffles, and an Advent of The Cocktail Hour. We personally can’t wait to try the Advent of The Cocktail Hour. The set features six delightfully unique flavors: Liqueur de Cafe, Honey Caramel, Peach Bellini, Eggnog, Coffee Martini, and Pink Champagne. Talk about a Merry Christmas!

No holiday season would be complete without a proper hot chocolate night. Hot chocolate is a holiday classic for a reason and is always a hit during cozy movie nights (best enjoyed alongside tons of blankets). Trader Joe’s has two options for you to sip on this year, Peppermint Hot Chocolate (because honestly, there’ll never be enough Peppermint flavored products in our cabinets) and Sipping Hot Chocolate. The Sipping Hot Chocolate as @traderjoesobsessed mentions is, “a thicker and less milky hot chocolate beverage that is meant to be enjoyed slowly.”

Don’t miss out on these holiday essentials this year and get yours now at your local Trader Joe’s store.

Don't miss out on these holiday essentials this year and get yours now at your local Trader Joe's store.


