Giada De Laurentiis Shows How to Make the Perfect Cheese Board

If there’s one thing we love, it’s a good charcuterie board. Packed with fancy cheeses, fruits, crackers, and meats — what’s not to like? As it is a holiday staple, we’ve already started researching the making of an excellent board. And while there’s no one correct way to make your cheese board, there certainly is a pressure for it to be as aesthetically pleasing as possible. Luckily, Giada De Laurentiis knows her away around a good charcuterie board and has tasked herself with guided us on our cheese board making quest. The chef has built a pretty strong resume with her past cheese board concoctions, so we’re going to go ahead and trust her with this one.

When people think of the ideal Instagram-worthy photo, we’re sure this is what comes to mind. I mean look at the perfectly placed dips and blocks of cheeses. De-lish! De Laurentiis’ even managed to make her wood cooking utensils complement the gorgeous platter. But as the chef says, looks are just one part of mastering the art of charcuterie boards.

“Making a cheese board look pretty is only half the battle – you need to properly pair them, too! 🧀🍯🍇 Tap the profile link for our guide to some of the best tasty pairings with common cheeses you can grab at any grocery store,” wrote De Laurentiis.

So how do we accomplish this you may ask? Well, it all comes down to narrowing down the best cheeses, pairings, and serving ideas.

Her first rule? Don’t fill up your cheese board with fruits and other difficult-to-eat items for the sake of your Pinterest aesthetic. “Halved pomegranates and whole apples look lovely – but are totally inaccessible to eat for your guests,” wrote the chef.

She goes on to advise the best pairings for various cheeses and explains how they should be cut. For example, Chevre should be cut into a log shape and goes well with a counterpart of figs, honey, and jam. Bonus: Add a glass of some mild prosciutto.

If you walk into a store without the proper preparation, you’re bound to be drowning in a sea of choices. Make sure you bookmark and review her guide on how to build any cheese board before your next attempt.

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below: