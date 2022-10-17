Hot Cocoa Bombs Are Back at Target — Embrace Cold Weather & Halloween With These Fun Treats

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The dregs of our pumpkin spice lattes aren’t even cold yet, but we’ve already moved on to the next delicious cold-weather beverage trend: hot cocoa bombs. These marshmallow-filled chocolate balls have been all over TikTok, and we’ll admit it — we’re kind of obsessed. (And our kids? Don’t even get us started.) We were thrilled when we discovered them at Costco recently, and now — joy! — hot cocoa bombs are back at Target. Yes, back. Last year, our favorite big-box retailer debuted these chocolate-y balls of goodness. Now, there are new ones to choose from, just in time for spooky Halloween celebrations.

As we’d expect from Target, they’re nicely priced, too, so you can grab a few for yourself as well as for all of the hot cocoa-lovers on your list: The hot chocolate spoon bombs are available in a three-pack, with sumptuous flavors like marshmallow, pumpkin spice, and white chocolate for only $4.99. But if you’re itching for a classic hot chocolate bomb, you can snag these options from Hyde & EEK! Boutique for only $4.99. Either way, we think they’re perfect for Halloween.

Eyeball Hot Cocoa Bomb

This cocoa bomb will surely bring all the creepy vibes this season. Drop the eyeball into your warm liquid of choice and watch it turn into a delicious chocolate-y drink.

Halloween Eyeball Hot Cocoa Bomb $3.99 Buy now

Brain Hot Cocoa Bomb

These brains have a special surprise inside once they melt. After the cocoa bombs dissolve, the brains open up to reveal tons of marshmallows.

Halloween Brain Hot Cocoa Bomb $4.99 Buy now

Dracula Cocoa Bomb DIY Kit

If you need to occupy the kids, grab this DIY cocoa bomb kit — it comes with step-by-step directions, a mold, and all the ingredients needed to create spooky masterpieces.

Halloween Dracula Cocoa Bomb DIY Kit $9.99 Buy now

White Fudge Hot Cocoa Bomb

If milk chocolate isn’t your jam, these white chocolate cocoa bombs are for you. The delicious bombs come in a pack of three, perfect for hosting or enjoying with your family.

Halloween White Fudge Hot Cocoa Bomb $4.99 Buy now

Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Bomb

This pumpkin spice cocoa bomb is right on time for fall — it has a delicious pumpkin spice scent and flavor that makes your warm drinks taste even better. Plus, their orange tint makes them on theme for Halloween.

Halloween Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa Bomb $3.99 Buy now

And in case you’re new to this heavenly hot cocoa trend and haven’t seen any of the amazing TikTok videos, here’s what happens: You just pop a hot cocoa bomb in your mug, add hot milk, stir — and watch the magic happen.

