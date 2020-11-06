

The holidays are officially here! Oprah’s Favorite Things list for 2020 just dropped — and it’s better than ever before — especially if you’re looking for some mouthwatering food gifts or chic cookware. Every single item is available on Amazon, and the list also features one-of-a-kind picks from Black-owned brands — including her favorite Footnanny cream she raved about on IG — so we’re about to do some damage to our credit cards.

Thanks to Oprah, your holiday shopping list is about to be a one-and-done deal. To this day, we’re still shopping her previous picks — like those cult-favorite Spanx perfect for lounging and working at home — so these gifts are ones that’ll never go out of style. So while some may have a higher price tag, you really can’t put a price on something Oprah can’t live without — right?

Check out the top food gifts from Oprah’s list — like a seriously chic olive oil set and truffle sauce duo — and the gorgeous cookware and kitchen items that’ll impress your foodie on your holiday list this year. And while you’re at it, make sure to treat yourself to a few things too!

Art-Worthy Charcuterie Platter

These days, charcuterie platters are our go-to meal because who has the energy to cook every meal while at home? Oprah naturally knew what we all needed this year, and it’s this artisan platter you can gift to your cheese-loving friend — or let’s be honest — yourself.

Studio Badge Maxi Afriyie Concrete Platter $120.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Must-Have Air Fryer

Whether you consider yourself on a level playing field as Ina Garten or you despise cooking, everyone needs a smart air fryer at home. You can even fit an entire chicken in here, so if you don’t want the hassle of turning on the oven, what are you waiting for?

Yedi Total Package Air Fryer Oven XL $148.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Le Creuset Lookalike

If you’ve been eyeing a Le Creuset Dutch Oven for yourself or a friend (Ina Garten’s favorite) but don’t want to pay the steep price, this lookalike from Ayesha Curry’s brand is the perfect affordable substitute. It can handle up to 500 degrees in the oven, and no one will ever know the difference!

Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel Casserole Dish $69.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Gourmet Olive Oil Duo

Pretty olive oil is always a foolproof gift because it’s something they won’t buy for themself, but they’ll definitely appreciate. This set of Italian extra-virgin olive oils comes with two different flavor profiles that’ll work for all their cooking needs.

EXAU Olive Oil - DUE² Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil | 2 $78.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Calming Tea Set

We all could find more ways to chill out this year, so help a friend or family member find some zen at home with this chic tea set. You’ll get six organic, ethically-made teas (decaffeinated and caffeinated) that look nice enough to display on the kitchen counter. Better yet, the company donates $1 per box to mental health awareness causes.

Cup of Té Luxe Organic Tea Set $95.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Next-Level Truffle Sauces

The easiest way to level-up meals? Truffles, of course! This mouthwatering Trufflin’ hot sauce set comes with two fun twists on your favorite sauces: Trufflin’ Ranch and Trufflin’ Sriracha. They’re bound to become their new must-have condiments for french fries, eggs, and more. Not to mention, they won’t be able to stop staring at the packaging.

TRUFFLIN Sriracha & Ranch VIP Set $47.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

