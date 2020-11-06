This Popular Trader Joe’s Pasta Sauce Is Coming Back & We’re Freaking Out

We’ve been all about comfort food these last few days — seriously. And when in need of soul-warming food we (obviously) turn first to the magical power of pasta. A long-simmered homemade sauce is tops, of course, but at a time where we’re (understandably) feeling a little sluggish, we turn to the beauty that is store-bought pasta sauce, which is why we’re freaking out upon hearing the news that Trader Joe’s Black Truffle Alfredo Pasta Sauce is back in stock.

Trader Joe’s fan account, @traderjoeslist spotted the Black Truffle Alfredo Sauce at their local store in Florida, posting the pic along with the excited caption, “🚨IT’S BACK🚨 BLACK TRUFFLE ALFREDO SAUCE // 📸 @traderjoesfl// Have you had enough truffle yet? I say, impossible, there’s never too much! This was a favorite for many last year, what were your thoughts?”

By itself, alfredo sauce is creamy and fantastically yummy, so what makes this truffle sauce so amazing? Let’s start with the fact that it’s made with savory grated Pecorino Romano and Grana Padano cheeses and pieces of black summer truffle. And the earthy, umami essence of that truffle is delicious without being overpowering.

And then there’s the budget-friendly price: This truffle sauce will add a newfound sense of an extravagant meal for just $3.99. Pair it with some Two-Buck Chuck and enjoy!

