Ina Garten Recommends This Super Affordable Canned Pumpkin for All of Your Thanksgiving Cooking

We might start talking about pumpkin as soon as August hits, but everyone can agree that October and November are when pumpkin season really hits its stride. With Thanksgiving looming on the horizon, we’ve been dreaming of making all sorts of pumpkin goods, from pumpkin pound cake and pumpkin coffee to the classic pumpkin pie. But we’re not about to roast an entire pumpkin when we have so much other baking to do. Luckily, there’s one brand of canned pumpkin that’s so good Ina Garten even uses it, and better yet, it won’t break the bank – it’s Libby’s Canned Pumpkin.

Wait, you mean the Barefoot Contessa doesn’t painstakingly roast, peel, seed, puree, and strain pumpkin from scratch? Nope. Libby’s is the canned pumpkin brand she recommends on her website, and it’s available on Amazon.

It makes sense. Garten’s entire ethos is about making fantastic home cooking approachable for everyone, and if she says that this canned pumpkin is just as good as making pumpkin puree from scratch, while also shaving hours off of your prep time, we’re totally on board (even if it turns out that Libby’s isn’t actually made of pumpkin – here’s looking at you, Dickinson squash).

You can usually find Libby’s at your local grocery store, too. But make sure that when you reach for the can you get the 100% pure pumpkin, not the pumpkin pie filling, which includes sweeteners and spices.

If you expect to do a lot of baking this year, you can even buy a three pack of the jumbo 29 ounce cans. That should be enough to see you through multiple pumpkin pies, pumpkin cheesecakes, pumpkin breads, and pumpkin muffins.

If you do decide to try to roast your own pumpkin puree, you can follow this handy guide. Just make sure you don’t use an old jack-o-lantern carving pumpkin, which are way too stringy and watery to be tasty. Look for smaller pie pumpkins, sugar pumpkins, or even kabocha squash instead.

