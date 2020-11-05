Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Reusable Holiday Cups Tomorrow

With Thanksgiving just mere weeks away, Starbucks is kicking off the holiday season in the best way they know how: They’re giving away free red collectible holiday cups — for a limited time only, of course. You’ll have just one day (tomorrow, Nov. 6) to score your own holiday sweater-print holiday cup.

Getting your hands on the reusable collectible cup is easy. Merely head to Starbucks on Friday and order any handcrafted holiday beverage, of any size. Of course, you can place your order ahead of time via the Starbucks app, head through the drive-thru, pick up curbside, or have it delivered via Starbucks Delivers with Uber Eats. It doesn’t matter how you order; what does matter is what you order.

Image: Starbucks. Starbucks.

The free cup offer only works if you order one of Starbucks’ handcrafted holiday or fall beverages, all of which make their triumphant return tomorrow. Holiday favorites returning tomorrow include Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte. Of course, other seasonal beverages, qualify for the offer, including Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew, Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate, and Starbucks’ Salted Caramel Mocha. And you can have it prepared however you’d like: hot, iced, or blended.

But wait, the exciting Starbucks news doesn’t end there.

Not only is Starbucks debuting their new Cranberry Orange Scones tomorrow, but next week, the Peppermint Mocha returns for its — wait for it — 18th year. Customers will also notice their drinks served in one of Starbucks’ four new cup designs — Ribbon, Dot, Sparkle and Brand Wrap. This year’s theme is “Carry the Merry.”

“Our thought behind the cups this year was about people carrying them out in the world as messengers of joy,” said Jeff Wilkson, creative director for Starbucks, says in a press release. “In a way that message deepened as we got further and further into this year. We want to be that beacon for people, a brief moment that they can look forward to.”

