Le Creuset Has a Secret Amazon Store & It’s Full of Items Under $50

We can’t believe the holidays are almost here. It’s a stark reminder of two things: one, we need to get our kitchen in fighting shape so we’ll be ready to cook the best Thanksgiving feast of all time (even if we do wind up making a juicy roasted turkey breast instead of a whole bird this year), and two, we need to start our holiday gift shopping. Well, we just found the best place to kill two birds with one stone (sorry for the analogy to any Thanksgiving turkeys reading this): the Le Creuset store on Amazon.

We’re no strangers to the hunt for great deals on Le Creuset. In the past we’ve shopped for their high-quality kitchen goods on QVC, Wayfair, and Nordstrom. But we were surprised to see how many gorgeous Le Creuset items under $50 were on Amazon.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself, to make cooking Thanksgiving this year feel like a journey through Ina Garten‘s magical looking glass where the ingredients are all “good” and the food is always perfect, or shopping for someone you love, these are some of the best Le Creuset items under $50 at Amazon.

Le Creuset Stoneware Heritage Square Dish

This square baking dish is ideal for baking brownies, snack cakes, and hearty side dishes and casseroles.

Le Creuset Stoneware Pitcher

A beautiful stoneware pitcher can hold water for the table, but it’s equally at home acting as a vase for your holiday centerpiece flowers.

Le Creuset Stoneware Utensil Crock

Treat your favorite spatulas, spoons, and utensils the way they deserve to be treated, and house them in this elegant, classic crock.

Le Creuset Silicone Prep Bowls

These nesting prep bowls help you organize your mis en place in a nice orderly fashion, which will make your holiday cooking go a lot more smoothly.

Le Creuset Stainless Steel Measuring Spoons

A sturdy set of measuring spoons is essential for any cook, and stainless steel has the durability you need – no worrying about these baddies melting in the dishwasher!

Le Creuset Toughened Non-Stick Square Fluted Tart Tin

Try your hand at tart making this year with this fluted pan – it’s the holiday dessert you didn’t know you’ve always wanted.

