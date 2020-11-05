Ina Garten’s Favorite Sea Salt Is 40% Off on Amazon Right Now

We interrupt your post-Election Day doomscrolling with some pleasant, much-needed Ina Garten-related news. No, the Barefoot Contessa host didn’t share another quarantine cocktail recipe (though let’s be real, we could use one right about now). Instead, the host’s favorite sea salt (which makes it the best sea salt) is currently 40 percent off on Amazon right now, and it’s a deal you’ll definitely want to take advantage of before it expires.

Browse through Garten’s pantry and you’re guaranteed to find two different kinds of salt (yes, she has not one, but two go-to salt brands): Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt and Maldon Sea Salt Flakes.

“The one ingredient that most people use wrong is salt,” Garten tells Bon Appetit. “It’s really important in every dish, both sweet and savory. You also have to use the right one for the right occasion.”

When Garten cooks, she uses Diamond. But when she wants to finish a dish with salt…

“I use Fleur de Sel, which is a French sea salt, and it’s just the kind of briny, or Maldon English flake salt,” she says. “When I’m brushing the top of a pot pie with egg wash, a little sprinkle of that flaky salt gives it a little crunch. It’s absolutely delicious.”

Both salts are easy to find, too. Amazon sells both the Diamond Crystal salt ($10.93) and Maldon Sea Salt, the latter of which is currently marked down a whopping 40 percent for a 3-pound tub. The catch? In order to score this tub of Garten-approved salt for just over $16, you’ll need to click “Subscribe & Save” — and it has to be your first Subscribe & Save order.

Garten isn’t the only chef to favor Maldon Sea Salt, either. Martha Stewart also uses Maldon to finish her Blistered Padron Peppers dish.

