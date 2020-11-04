Today, sweet snacks have been getting us through our election jitters. And it has us wondering, is there such a thing as too much chocolate? The short answer is no. When baking, chocolate can transform and bring your baked goods to life in a way that other ingredients just simply can’t. Such is the case for Giada De Laurentiis’ salted dark chocolate chunk brownies, which have us totally singing her praises. Her secret ingredient has us wondering why we haven’t thought of it before (and no, it’s not the addition of flaky sea salt): white chocolate chips.

“Because today feels like a day that we should have chocolate, ” wrote De Laurentiis. She just gets us.

At a magnificent prep time of 10 minutes and cook time of 25, this brownie recipe is a certified godsend. You can make these without having to pull away from your screen for too long. Plus, this makes for the perfect small mental health break we all desperately need to be reminded to take.

The recipe says it makes 10 servings, so these are the perfect goodies to share with your family — but if you stress-eat them all yourself, we won’t judge.

So get out your baking tools and prepare to munch on these yummy brownies while you wait for the election results to be confirmed. You deserve it. Get the full recipe for Giada’s Salted Dark Chocolate Chunk Brownies. And if you’re craving a little less sweetness, check out Giada’s Pumpkin Oatmeal Raisin Cookies.

