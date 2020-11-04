Jamie Oliver’s Roasted Vegetable Curry Is The Perfect Way to Use Up All That Squash

When fall comes around one of the first things we like to do is head to the farmer’s market, not just so we can stock up on apple cider, apple cider donuts, and, well, apples, but also so that we can finally take advantage of the abundance of winter squash and other hardy root vegetables that come into their own during the cooler months. And while we’d never turn our noses up at mashed or roasted squash, sometimes we’re craving something a little different – and Jamie Oliver‘s roasted vegetable curry recipe is just that.

In his recipe, he uses carrots, zucchini, parsnip, and butternut squash, but he says you can use potatoes, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, and basically any root vegetable you want. You could also swap out the butternut squash for another sweet winter squash variety – red kuri, kabocha, and dumpling squash would all be delicious.

He puts curry paste and oil right in a roasting pan (you can use curry powder, too) along with vinegar and salt. Then, he chops up the veggies, leaving the skin on – yes, even on the squash! – and puts those in the roasting pan.

As the veggies roast, the spices in the curry paste bloom in the oil, and the veg starts to caramelize, which develops a ton of flavor. In the meantime, Jamie makes a quick sauce using garlic, ginger, tomato, and mango chutney (though you can sub apricot jam and some spices), with some coconut milk added at the end for a rich dose of creamy flavor.

After roasting for about an hour, the flavorful spiced veggies are ready to be added to the simmering sauce. You can also add frozen veg if you’d like – Oliver opts for frozen peas and some chickpeas, which add extra protein and nutrients to the dish.

Served with rice, naan, or pita bread, it’s the best kind of meatless winter meal, one that warms you up from the inside out while giving your body the nutrients it needs to stay strong against the cold weather.

