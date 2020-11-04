Ina Garten’s Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast Is Perfect for Your Smaller Thanksgiving Dinner

For a lot of us, Thanksgiving might look a little different this year. But just because we’re celebrating in smaller numbers and limiting travel does not mean that our cravings for classic Thanksgiving flavors have gone away! No way. We’re still eager to get our fill of decadent Thanksgiving sides, plenty of pie, and, of course, turkey. But if you’re not super excited by the prospect of cooking up an entire turkey for just one or two people, there’s a solution – Ina Garten suggests making a juicy, flavorful turkey breast for your small Thanksgiving gathering this year.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“You don’t have to struggle with all those bones,” she said in a recent interview on the Cherry Bombe podcast, just one reason why doing an alternative to a whole bird might be for you. In the interview, she’s specifically talking about the Tuscan turkey roulade featured in her latest cookbook Modern Comfort Food, which features a turkey breast that’s stuffed with proscuitto, onion, and fennel, rolled up and roasted, and sliced before serving.

Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook 21.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

However, that’s not the only Ina Garten turkey recipe that doesn’t feature the whole bird. If you really just don’t feel like dealing with the drama of cooking a picture-perfect entire turkey this year, her herb-roasted turkey breast is the perfect compromise. It makes a juicy turkey breast with plenty of drippings for gravy, and the blend of rosemary, thyme, and sage just tastes like the holidays. The recipe results in crispy skin and moist meat, and no awkward carving theatrics – you can quickly slice the breast and put it on a platter for serving instead of wrestling with a whole turkey and then butchering it at the table in front of your guests.

“It’s just so much easier than having somebody bring the turkey to the table and have to carve it while everybody is watching you, which I’ve done it a lot. Even I don’t want to do it,” she said in her Cherry Bombe interview.

If even Garten can’t manage the stress of the tableside carve, what hope is there for the rest of it? That alone is enough to convince us to try her herb-roasted turkey breast this year. Add in some of the Barefoot Contessa’s best Thanksgiving sides, and you’ve got the perfect holiday feast, even if it is a little bit smaller than in years past.

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below: