Ina Garten Reveals the 3 Cookbooks She Uses Regularly — Aside From Her Own

Practice makes perfect. Before our favorite chefs became seasoned pros, they studied for years — polishing the techniques that would make them excellent. Above all, they read the books that would guide them for the years to come. Whether you’re an amateur or expert, cookbooks are an essential tool all chefs rely on. That’s why we’re so excited the queen of food, Ina Garten, has revealed the three cookbooks she uses regularly during an interview with Epicurious. Being that these cookbooks inspired the woman who gave us this fantastic applesauce cake recipe, we’re adding them to our collection immediately.

The Loves and Fishes Cookbook

Loaves and Fishes is a specialty food store in Bridgehampton, NY. The author of this book is the late chef Anna Pump. A mentor and friend to Garten, Pump inspired her work.

Saying in an interview to The New York Times, “Her food was very earthy but served with unbelievable style; she understood the simple elegant country style. From growing up on a farm she knew the importance of quality, fresh ingredients — people here caught up to her — and she always knew the ingredient that would unlock a flavor.”

Get the Book $30 on Amazon.com Buy now

Nantucket Open-House Cookbook

The author, Sarah Chase, is another close friend of Garten. Of her friend, she told Epicurious, “Sarah Chase is an incredible cook and tremendous inspiration for me.” Included are more than 250 of the recipes that have drawn hungry visitors and residents to her popular gourmet shop, Que Sera Sarah on Nantucket Island.

Get the book $24.85 on Amazon.com Buy now

Cold-Weather Cooking

Another book from Sarah Chase, this book will be your guide as the temperature drops. Her recipes equally delicious as they are easy to follow. With more than 300 recipes ranging from warm cocktails for Chestnut Mousse Cake, you’ll be ready to brace the cold fall and winter seasons.

Get the book $24.84 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below: