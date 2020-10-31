How to Make Ina Garten’s Crispy, Creamy Hash Browns

From sharing her genius, time-saving Thanksgiving turkey hacks to her tips for cold weather, mid-pandemic entertaining, our Food Network queen, Ina Garten, has been treating her followers well recently. And luckily, she has gifted us with yet another recipe from her new cookbook, Modern Comfort Food. Grab your waffle iron because the chef’s hash browns are both crispy and creamy and they’re about to change your life. After all, breakfast is the most important meal of the day — so why not make it the best one too?

We’ll be honest, the Barefoot Contessa has already won over our hearts but this may just be the most beautiful brunch side we’ve ever seen. “Waffle Iron Hash Browns are the easiest and most delicious hash browns you’ll ever make. They’re really crispy on the outside and creamy inside — and the best part is no splatters on the stove!” Garten captioned the post.

The hash browns look gourmet and it’s simple to make for even the most novice of cooks. While you may be hesitant to forgo your oven or stovetop, trust us, everything is better in a waffle iron. And Garten doesn’t exaggerate: Her hash browns are very easy to make.

The epic recipe calls for five main ingredients that you might have already have in your kitchen right now: butter, egg, flour, salt, and pepper. And anything that saves us a trip to the grocery store is a plus. You’ll begin by preheating your Belgian or standard waffle iron on medium-high heat.

Then, you’ll grate two large russet potatoes in a food processor fitted with the grating disk. If you don’t have one, don’t worry. You can also grate them by hand on a box grater — Ina approved. You’ll repeat these same steps with an onion. After you mix your potatoes and onion in a bowl with the rest of the ingredients.

With the now melted butter, you’ll brush both sides of your waffle iron before placing a generous amount of the potato mixture. This recipe is really as simple as grating potatoes, prepping your batter, and letting it cook it in a waffle iron until it reaches the ever desired golden-brown look.

Arguably, the most important ingredient in this recipe is a waffle maker which Garten reveals in the comments she uses an All-Clad waffle maker. “My waffle iron is AllClad and it’s great! xxxxx” wrote Garten.

This may just be her most mouthwatering recipe of them all and you can find the full recipe for Ina’s Hash Browns here!

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below: