Martha Stewart Has Amazing Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes, But These 6 Are Especially Delicious

The turkey may get all of the attention on Thanksgiving, but if you were to ask everyone at the dinner table about their favorite Thanksgiving food, we’re willing to bet they’d say they really get excited about the sides. I mean is there anything more comforting and delicious than a big serving of masked potatoes loaded with butter and cheese?! While we all have our go-to Thanksgiving side dish recipes, sometimes it’s nice to mix things up and try something new. When we’re looking for new recipe inspo, we turn to the food queen herself, Martha Stewart.
From new spins on old classics like mashed potatoes to dishes you probably haven’t tried before, Martha Stewart has all of the Thanksgiving recipes you’ll need this year. Here are our top picks for her most delicious Thanksgiving side dishes.
Salt and Vinegar Sweet Potatoes
Though sweet potatoes are available year-round, they're at their sweetest in fall and winter. Not your ordinary sweet potatoes, these are twice-cooked, punched up with vinegar and thyme, and meant to be enjoyed in their fiber-rich skins. Grab the recipe at the link in bio. 📷: @linda.xiao
Sweet potatoes are usually topped with mounds of marshmallows but this salt and vinegar version will have you saying goodbye to those store-bought marshmallows for good.
Get the recipe from Martha Stewart
Potatoes Gratin
There's nothing like digging into a cheesy potato gratin. The caramelized onions in this creamy potato gratin draw out the sweet warmth of the pinch of saffron from @peaceandplentyfarmer that makes this dish golden. And a topping of shredded Gruyère cheese adds to the decadence. Grab the full recipe at the link in bio or pick up our October issue on newsstands or online at @magazinedotstore and Apple News+). 📷: @gentlandhyers recipe by: @shirabocar food styling by: @francesboswell prop styling by: @ayesha_patel
If you want potatoes that aren’t mashed this year, Martha’s ultra-creamy golden potatoes gratin is your answer.
Get the recipe from Martha Stewart
Apple and Kale Salad
Perfect for lunch or as a side alongside hearty mains, this apple and kale salad features sweet and tart with crunch for days. The thinly sliced apples stands up to the bold flavors of fresh kale, celery, Parmesan cheese, and a garlicky lemon-honey vinaigrette. Grab the full recipe at the link in bio or pick up our October issue on newsstands or online at @magazinedotstore and Apple News+). 📷: @conpoulos recipe by: @shirabocar food stying by: @stevepearcestylist
Every Thanksgiving table needs some kind of salad to balance out the heaviness of the other dishes. We love this one because it features one of our favorite fall fruits — apples.
Get the recipe from Martha Stewart
Roasted Rainbow Carrots
Choose rainbow carrots rather than a single hue for an eye-catching vegetable side. 🥕 Oven-charred carrots are sprinkled with an oat-filled riff on dukkah, a crumbly Egyptian topping usually made with spiced nuts and seeds, in this healthy, impressive side dish. Grab the full recipe at the link in bio. 👆🏼📷: @sidneybensimon
As delicious as potatoes and stuffing are, they’re definitely lacking in the color department. These gorgeous roasted rainbow carrots will add some much-needed brightness (and tons of flavor) to your table.
Get the recipe from Martha Stewart
Mixed Grain Stuffing in Acorn Squash
This fragrant mixed-grain stuffing, with two kinds of mushrooms and Middle Eastern spices, can be spooned into roasted acorn squash as a satisfying #meatlessmonday main for vegetarians, or heaped in a bowl as a Thanksgiving side for omnivores. Wheatberries form the base, raisins add pops of sweet, lemon and orange juices and zests lend freshness, and fluffy millet holds it all together. Grab the full recipe at the link in bio! 👆🏼📷: @louisehagger
Don’t put your stuffing inside the turkey — seriously, it’s gross. Instead, try this delicious (and totally safe!) new take on stuffing.
Get the recipe from Martha Stewart
Mashed Potatoes
Tuck into a warm, buttery serving of creamy mashed potatoes. This recipe, from @marthastewart48’s mom, Mrs. Kostyra, combines cream cheese, milk, and heavy cream to produce one of the richest and most velvety versions around. Let’s just say Big Martha’s mashed potatoes are a must-have on your list of Thanksgiving sides. 🙋🏻♀️ Grab the recipe pulled #fromthearchive of our November 2008 issue at the link in bio. 👆🏼📷: @johnny_miller_
We saved the best for last. The real star of any Thanksgiving meal is the mashed potatoes and Martha Stewart’s are the creamiest, most decadent mashed potatoes you’ll ever have. The secret ingredient? Lots of cream cheese.
Get the recipe from Martha Stewart
For more Thanksgiving recipes from Martha Stewart, check out the November issue of Martha Stewart Living.
