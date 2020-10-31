Martha Stewart Has Amazing Thanksgiving Side Dish Recipes, But These 6 Are Especially Delicious

The turkey may get all of the attention on Thanksgiving, but if you were to ask everyone at the dinner table about their favorite Thanksgiving food, we’re willing to bet they’d say they really get excited about the sides. I mean is there anything more comforting and delicious than a big serving of masked potatoes loaded with butter and cheese?! While we all have our go-to Thanksgiving side dish recipes, sometimes it’s nice to mix things up and try something new. When we’re looking for new recipe inspo, we turn to the food queen herself, Martha Stewart.

From new spins on old classics like mashed potatoes to dishes you probably haven’t tried before, Martha Stewart has all of the Thanksgiving recipes you’ll need this year. Here are our top picks for her most delicious Thanksgiving side dishes.

Salt and Vinegar Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are usually topped with mounds of marshmallows but this salt and vinegar version will have you saying goodbye to those store-bought marshmallows for good.

Get the recipe from Martha Stewart

Potatoes Gratin

If you want potatoes that aren’t mashed this year, Martha’s ultra-creamy golden potatoes gratin is your answer.

Get the recipe from Martha Stewart

Apple and Kale Salad

Every Thanksgiving table needs some kind of salad to balance out the heaviness of the other dishes. We love this one because it features one of our favorite fall fruits — apples.

Get the recipe from Martha Stewart

Roasted Rainbow Carrots

As delicious as potatoes and stuffing are, they’re definitely lacking in the color department. These gorgeous roasted rainbow carrots will add some much-needed brightness (and tons of flavor) to your table.

Get the recipe from Martha Stewart

Mixed Grain Stuffing in Acorn Squash

Don’t put your stuffing inside the turkey — seriously, it’s gross. Instead, try this delicious (and totally safe!) new take on stuffing.

Get the recipe from Martha Stewart

Mashed Potatoes

We saved the best for last. The real star of any Thanksgiving meal is the mashed potatoes and Martha Stewart’s are the creamiest, most decadent mashed potatoes you’ll ever have. The secret ingredient? Lots of cream cheese.

Get the recipe from Martha Stewart

For more Thanksgiving recipes from Martha Stewart, check out the November issue of Martha Stewart Living.

