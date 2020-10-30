Jamie Oliver’s One-Pan Sausage & Apple Bake Only Takes 10 Minutes to Prep

We love recipes that are easy to follow and quick to put on the dinner table. Especially the ones that have a swift clean up to look forward to after. Jamie Oliver is a total whiz at creating tasty, simple recipes. I mean how could we forget his 3-Ingredient Vegan Gnocchi or his winter minestrone. The British chef hasn’t let us down yet, and we don’t anticipate he will any time soon. We’ve been looking for ways to use up the ingredients we already have at home and thankfully, he just shared a five-ingredient apple bake that we’re definitely going to be adding to our frequent menu rotation.

“This is one of my favourite one pan wonders for this time of year! All you need is 5 ingredients….sausages, parsnips, onions, apples and honey. No sausages? Try chicken thighs or drumsticks, meatballs, or even nice big chunks of pumpkin or squash instead! Such a versatile dish so feel free to mix it up depending on what you’ve got. Now that’s #QuickAndEasyFood,” wrote Oliver.

Seems simple enough, right? And it looks so delicious. Additionally, the prep time is only 10 minutes! Yes, you read that right. Which is amazing in and of itself, all you have to do is pop this in the oven and it basically does all the hard work for you.

You can sit back, relax, and wait for the magic to happen before your eyes. In the end, you have what Oliver notes is a, “beautifully scruffy, humble combo that’s all about flavour, and is guaranteed to make you smile.” We don’t know about you but we’re already sold.

Our favorite thing about the recipe is that it’s totally adaptable to the ingredients you’re likely to already have in your kitchen, so you’ll be saved the trip to the grocery store. You’re welcome.

As the chef writes, if you don’t have sausages you can always substitute for chicken, meatballs, squash, or even pumpkin.

Bonus: if you have bought a pumpkin for your Halloween celebrations, why not reuse it for this yummy recipe instead of it going to waste?

You can find the Sausage & apple bake recipe here that’s featured in his book, 5 Ingredients – Quick & Easy Food.

