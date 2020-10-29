Costco Is Selling Topo Chico Just In Time for The Holidays

At times, there’s nothing more refreshing than a glass or bottle of seltzer, sparkling water, or club soda. Whether you decide to drink it straight or mix it in some of our favorite DIY cocktails is up to you — no judgment here. And when buying it in bulk, Costco is truly the way to go. The warehouse giant never lets us down, and frequently delights us with with we find there. (Discounted Pendelton rain gear and amazing Black Friday deals, we’re looking at you). So we’re understandably excited to see one of our favorite brands recently spotted on the shelves of Costco: Topo Chico!

Instagram fan account @costcodeals spotted the seltzer, and we haven’t been the same since the news dropped. “Authentic, straight from the source @TopoChicoUSA carbonated mineral water is now available in select @Costco warehouses!!” Topo Chico is a fan favorite for a reason: It’s soft and great for cocktails. Plus, what it lacks in bubbles, it makes up for in deliciousness.

At only $16.79 for 18 16.9-ounce bottles, we are definitely planning on stocking up for the holidays.

According to @costcodeals, Topo Chico is currently available in-store in 14 warehouses across the country: Delaware, Georgia, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, South Carolina, and Washington.

Don’t see your state? Don’t fret, for we also saw it’s available online on the Costco website. And if you don’t have a Costco membership yet, what are you waiting for?!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you go, check out our gallery of amazing Costco products below: