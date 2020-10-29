If there’s one thing we can’t live without, it’s coffee. Sleep-deprived or not, coffee is a must-have in order to properly function daily for many of us. Media mogul Gwyneth Paltrow apparently agrees. And while she’s busy running her wellness empire (with a little help from caffeine) she’s decided to officially extend Goop’s offering to include a brand new coffee. Goop sells everything from an iconic $75 vagina-scented candle to a Glacee Amethyst Water Bottle, so it was only to be expected that the lifestyle brand would eventually enter the coffee game. At a hefty $28 dollars per bag, Goop’s new coffee is already pretty…well, goop-y.

Dropping today, Goop’s Fair Trade Specialty Coffee is a medium-roast Arabica morning blend. The beans are grown in the Tolima region of Colombia by 2015 Cup of Excellence winner Astrid Medina, one of the most notable female growers in the industry. Medina is a third-generation female coffee grower, and we’re thrilled to see Paltrow continue to highlight women in a male-dominated industry.

“It’s so good—this coffee is just what I need right now,” Paltrow told Vogue. “It’s the richest, best-tasting coffee we could find, and the farmer, Astrid Medina, is a brilliant female founder I’m so proud to support.” The coffee itself is noted as having a blend of floral, peach, and honey notes and is adorned in the most fitting pink baggie.

Sound amazing? We agree. Nevertheless, the price tag is hard to ignore. The $28 price tag doesn’t even get you a full pound of java — the packages are 12-ounces.

goop Fair Trade Specialty Coffee $28 Buy now

“Add a splash of your favorite alt milk (we prefer oat) or sip it black—either way, it’s straight-up delicious,” wrote Goop of their new item. Recently, we’ve been obsessed with the dalgona coffee that went viral over quarantine and this pour-over coffee, but Goop’s new coffee might just be worth the try.

